Your Voice, Your LGA!

“Change is brought about by people like us! We all have a voice and what matters is how we use it and that we do use it .”

Dear Active Citizen,

We're excited to share the remarkable progress of the #myLGA Project, an initiative dedicated to strengthening local governance across Nigeria. Our mission is to bridge the gap between citizens and their local government areas (LGAs), ensuring your voices are heard and your needs are met.

Nationwide Impact

The #myLGA Project is making waves across Nigeria, currently active in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Yobe.

Over the past two weeks, we've been on advocacy visits, officially unveiling OOTC HelpDesk Offices and hosting stakeholder Townhalls. The response has been overwhelming! 💃

Milestone Achievements

Since the commencement of Phase 2 in December 2023, we've made significant strides:

Trained #OOTC Champions across 6 states. Established multiple #OOTC HelpDesks. Engaged with key stakeholders through advocacy visits.

Spotlight on OOTC HelpDesks

Our OOTC (Office on the Citizen) HelpDesks are the cornerstone of the #myLGA Project. Here's how they're transforming local governance:

Direct Access: Cut through bureaucratic red tape and access government services easily. Information Hub: Stay informed about the latest government policies, programs, and initiatives. Feedback Channel: Share your concerns, ideas, and feedback directly with local authorities. Community Engagement: Participate in local decision-making processes and community development projects. Efficient Service Delivery: Experience faster response times and improved service quality.

Your OOTC Desk Officer is your dedicated point of contact, ready to assist you, listen to your concerns, and ensure your voice is heard in the corridors of power at the local level.

What's Next?

We're just getting warmed up! In the coming weeks, we'll be rolling out exciting campaigns to drive local governance initiatives and expanding our reach to more LGAs across Nigeria.

Stay Informed and Engaged

Want to learn more about how the #myLGA Project is revolutionizing local governance? Visit our website for in-depth information, success stories, and ways you can get involved.

Together, we're building a future where every citizen has a direct line to their government. Because when governance is accessible, progress is unstoppable.

Would you like to work with us to set up OOTC HelpDesks in your local government? Send an email to [email protected]

Join us in this exciting journey towards a more connected, responsive, and inclusive Nigeria!

Opportunities

Join our team as a HR Lead, Senior Creative Associate, or Media Associate.