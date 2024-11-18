- EiE's Newsletter
- Posts
- Your Creative Break Is Here!
Your Creative Break Is Here!
“It is our responsibility to use our privilege and opportunity to lift fellow citizens wherever we can and to hold the government accountable as loudly as we can, all the time.”
MI Abaga
(Nigerian rapper and record producer)
Dear Active Citizen,
Are you ready to reshape the narrative around justice and governance in Nigeria? The Technology, New Media, Citizens and Governance Conference (TNCG) and TASCK have launched an exciting opportunity for creative minds like you!
What does Justice mean to you?
How do stories of arrests and prisons shape our view of freedom?
Here’s your chance to make an impact!
Create a 2-minute skit sharing your perspective and stand a chance to pitch your ideas live at #TNCG2024.
Don’t forget to tag @EiENigeria,… x.com/i/web/status/1…
— The Guy (@MI_Abaga)
11:07 AM • Nov 16, 2024
📱 How to Participate
Produce a 2-minute skit about your perspective on justice.
Show how stories of arrests and prisons shape our understanding of freedom.
Post your content across social platforms.
Tag @EiENigeria, @BudgITng, @MI_Abaga, and @thisistasck using #Speak4Justice & #TNCG2024 in all posts.
🏆 What's at Stake?
Top 5 creators will earn the opportunity to pitch two additional 2-minute skits live.
Exclusive prizes for the top 2 performers.
Platform to influence public discourse on governance.
Network with leading voices in civic engagement.
Your creativity can bridge the gap between governance and everyday Nigerian experiences. This isn't just a competition – it's a movement to make governance content accessible, relatable, and impactful.
Ready to Connect with Your Elected Representatives?
You have two easy options:
Simply send "Hello" on WhatsApp to +234201700381
Scan the provided QR code to interact directly with the #OOTC Chatbot
Connect today and join the growing community of proactive citizens making their voices heard!
Opportunities!
Agora Policy invites early to midcareer staff members of Nigerian civil society and media organisations, think tanks and the government to apply for its inaugural Policy Writing Fellowship.
Interested candidates are invited to submit a 400-word statement of purpose, their resume/CV, two policy-related writing samples (published or unpublished), and a letter of endorsement from their employers or a reference letter for freelancers.
Applications should be submitted by 29th November 2024 to: [email protected].
Enjoy the rest of the week.
The EiE Nigeria Team.