Will You Show Up?

“Votes don't count is the big lie politicians sell to those whose votes cannot be bought so that only those whose votes can be bought will come to the polling units.”

Dear Active Citizen,

As Edo State heads to the polls for the 2024 governorship elections this weekend, we are presented with another vital opportunity to shape our future through the ballot. History tells us that while many citizens have registered to vote, voter turnout has consistently lagged behind, leaving a significant number of voices unheard.

EDO VOTING HISTORY

In 2016, 32.7% of registered voters turned out to vote. By 2020, this dropped to 24.5%. Edo’s past elections have shown that a large portion of the electorate has opted not to engage, leaving important decisions in the hands of a minority.

Will this trend be reversed? Your participation can make a difference!

Edo voters! Look for a candidate with the 5Cs:

Competence: Proven skills & expertise; Capacity: Ability to handle responsibilities; Character: Integrity & strong moral principles;

Courage: Boldness to make tough decisions; Compassion: Empathy for the people's needs.

#EdoDecides — EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria)

9:37 AM • Sep 17, 2024

Countdown to #EdoDecides2024

A total of 379,245 PVCs (14.43%) remain uncollected as of the extended deadline on September 16, 2024. With 4,519 polling units across the state, detailed data on PVC collection for each unit has been uploaded to the Commission’s website for reference.