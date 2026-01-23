“A nation is great not by its size alone. It is the will, the cohesion, the stamina, the discipline of its people and the quality of their leaders which ensure it an honourable place in history”

Over the past few weeks, one thing has been clear: many Nigerians are confused about the new tax reforms and for good reason.

The questions keep coming. Are we paying more tax or less? Who is affected? What goes to the Federal Government, states, or local governments? And what actually changes for everyday people?

So far, much of the conversation has been loud, technical, and often unclear. And with the current levels of trust citizens have in government, the public outcry is understandable.

In the coming weeks, we want to slow things down and provide you with clarity.

Why We’re Paying Attention to the Tax Reforms

Tax policy may not sound exciting, but it shapes everyday life, from prices and pay slips to public services and government accountability. When citizens don’t understand how taxes work, it becomes harder to ask the right questions and hold the right institutions accountable.

Civic education is about helping people make sense of systems, especially when those systems feel distant or complicated. The tax reforms are one of those moments, and rather than assume what people need clarity on, we want to hear from you directly.

What about the tax reforms is confusing?

What have you heard that doesn’t quite add up?

What questions keep coming up in conversations around you?

You can reply directly to this email with your questions, comments, or areas where you need clarification. We’re reading every response.

What you share will help shape the explainers and civic education content we create in the coming days, so we can respond to real concerns, not assumptions.

