“The price of liberty is eternal vigilance, and the price of democratic governance is the active participation of the citizenry.” Chief Obafemi Awolowo (First Premier of Western Nigeria)

Dear, {{First name|Active Citizen}},

We officially launched a major voter mobilisation campaign in partnership with Crowdr - Nigeria's foremost civic crowdfunding platform. Our goal is ambitious - to reach one million Nigerians across all six Southwest states: Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo, and raise #180,000,000, to make sure citizens in these regions are registered, informed, and ready to vote in 2027.

Nigeria's 2023 elections recorded a voter turnout of less than 27%, indicating that just over a quarter of registered voters showed up. And that number does not even account for the millions of eligible Nigerians who were not registered at all, or the hundreds of thousands who registered but never collected their PVCs.

For years, voter apathy has quietly shaped our democracy. Fewer people are registering. Fewer people are showing up. And every election cycle, critical decisions are left to a shrinking number of voters.

We have known this for years. We have been working on it for years. But with 2027 now close enough to see clearly, the work has to move faster, reach further, and go deeper than it ever has before.

The campaign runs from now through election day, and it is built around the same framework you have heard us talk about for years: Register. Select. Vote not fight. Protect (RSVP);

Register : ensuring eligible Nigerians complete their voter registration and obtain their PVCs.

Select : helping citizens make informed choices by engaging candidates, issues, and policies critically.

Vote not fight : encouraging peaceful participation on election day.

Protect: promoting accountability and safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

What the Work will Look Like

Every election cycle introduces millions of young people into the democratic process for the first time. Yet many of them receive little civic education about how governance works, why elections matter, or how their participation shapes public accountability.

This campaign will include the following activities:

Community-based voter registration drives that help more eligible Nigerians successfully complete their CVR process before the deadline.

Youth-focused civic education programmes that equip first-time voters with the knowledge and confidence to participate meaningfully in elections.

Grassroots mobilisation efforts across campuses, markets, and places of worship to combat voter apathy and increase participation.

Public accountability campaigns that help citizens engage candidates and track electoral promises beyond election day.

Training and support for volunteers and community mobilisers working to expand democratic participation across the Southwest.

Crowdr is providing the secure fundraising infrastructure powering the campaign, ensuring contributions are made transparently and tracked responsibly. This allows you to contribute directly to voter mobilisation efforts, with accountability built into the process.

But none of this work happens on intention alone.

Reaching one million voters across six states will require resources, people, sustained mobilisation, and consistent community engagement long before the 2027 elections arrive. And that work needs to start now.

Every donation helps move us closer to a more informed, more engaged, and more participatory electorate.

Whether you give, share, amplify, or simply encourage someone else to register and participate, you become part of the effort to strengthen democratic participation in Nigeria.