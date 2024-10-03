Your Invitation to TNCG 2024

“This digital revolution isn't just changing how we communicate; it's transforming how we participate in democracy across the continent.”

Dear Active Citizen,

We are pleased to invite you to the Technology, New Media, Citizens, and Governance (TNCG) Conference, an event with a rich history of fostering dialogue on technology and governance in Africa.

The Journey of TNCG

Our story began in 2012, when EiE Nigeria partnered with the Shehu Musa Yar'adua Foundation to host the inaugural New Media and Governance Conference, the first of its kind anywhere in the world. This groundbreaking event brought together diverse stakeholders to explore how new media could enhance governance and civic engagement.

In 2016, we revived and expanded this concept. Partnering with Paradigm Initiative (PIN) and BudgIT, we refocused on citizens as the crucial link between technology and governance, rebranding as the New Media, Citizens, and Governance (NMCG) Conference and subsequent editions were held in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

Now, in 2024, we've evolved further. Recognizing the growing impact of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) on governance, we've broadened our scope.

Why This Matters

Oluseun Onigbinde (Global Director of BudgIT) - “Technology can help bridge the gap between citizens and government. This conference explores how we can use these tools to enhance accountability and participation.”

Opeyemi Adamolekun (Executive Director, EiE Nigeria) - “We aim to show how technology can create a more open, inclusive, and accountable governance system that empowers citizens.”

Participation is free but registration is required. For more information or to register, click here.