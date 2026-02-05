“The problem with Nigeria is not the lack of institutions but the challenge has always been that the existing institutions have under-performed or have been hijacked, domesticated and used for certain group interests.”

You’ve seen the story flying around. And no, this isn’t the first time. Adams Oshiomhole didn’t rise as a politician. He rose as a fighter, challenging power, speaking for workers, and unsettling governments. That version earned trust. Today, many Nigerians feel something has changed.

Now a senator, Oshiomhole operates within the same system he once confronted. Like others before him, the shift from “voice of the people” to “holder of power” has raised questions about influence, money, and constituency projects that seem easier to allocate than to find.

Each year, lawmakers are linked to billions of naira in constituency funds. Yet the questions remain: Where are the projects? Who benefited? What was delivered? When answers are missing, trust disappears.

Yes, Nigerians are angry.

Angry at leaders who forget their roots.

Angry at a system that rewards loyalty over service.

But anger alone does nothing.

2027 is coming. Another chance to break the cycle or repeat it. If you’re angry but unregistered, you’re not angry enough. If you’re angry but won’t vote, you’re not serious. If you won’t demand records, track projects, or question candidates, you’re complicit.

This matters even more now, as the Senate’s recent moves on the Electoral Amendment Bill raise fresh concerns about how much power voters will actually have in 2027 and how deliberately that power is being shaped.

Power doesn’t change because politicians grow consciences. It changes when citizens apply pressure at the ballot box. The system relies on short memories and voter apathy. 2027 will test whether Nigerians are ready to stop playing along.

Start or complete your voter registration at cvr.inecnigeria.org and finish the process at the nearest INEC office. Changed location? Update your polling unit on the same portal.

Have questions about the electoral amendment, or what citizens should be demanding ahead of 2027? Send them in, and stay tuned.