“The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.” Section 14(2)(b), Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Dear, {{First name|Active Citizen}},

On May 15, armed bandits stormed three schools in Ahoro-Esinele, Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, L.A. Primary School. And for over two hours, they operated freely and no security intervention came.

39 students and 7 teachers were missing by the time the bandits left. Among those kidnapped were a principal, two vice principals, and many children who had simply arrived for their classes that Friday morning.

See full list in the image below.

Image Source: Oyo Matters on X

We are not going to ask you to be shocked. You have been here before. So have we.

This is not just an Oyo story.

The families in Oriire join a growing, devastating national count. In February 2026, gunmen killed at least 162 people in Kwara State in a single night. In March, Boko Haram and ISWAP militants attacked military positions across Borno and Yobe. In the Northwest, over 2,900 people were kidnapped in a single twelve-month window. Between January and April 2026 alone, at least 1,100 Nigerians were abducted.

What was once described as a "northern problem" has arrived in the South-West. The Oyo school attack is not an isolated incident; it is a warning that no part of this country is immune, and that the architecture of protection we were promised has not been built.

Image Source: Channels Tv

The response from the government has been consistent: condemnation, assurance, silence. We know this script. We have been reading it for years.

We must refuse to let our grief stay as grief.

The 2027 elections are fourteen months away, and the last phase of voter registration is open and running until July 10.

The very politicians now releasing statements regarding the Oriire attacks will likely seek your vote in 2027. Many have stood for election before, offering the same hollow reassurances for years while communities continue to suffer and security further declines.

A lack of security is ultimately a failure of governance. Such failures are authored by individuals who, in a democracy, are only held accountable if the citizenry chooses to participate.

Register. Select. Vote not fight. Protect.