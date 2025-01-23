Follow the Money: The Budget Drama

“ The greatest danger to Nigeria today is the inaction of those who should serve and save it. ”

Dear Active Citizen,

Over the past few years, the National Assembly has been on a budget insertion spree. We're talking about adding thousands of projects that often have no real connection to national priorities. In 2024 alone, they inserted 7,447 projects worth a staggering N2.24 trillion. That's not just small change - that's a whole economic ecosystem being quietly reshuffled.

But wait, there's more. BudgIT just dropped a bombshell about the 2025 Proposed National Budget that's got everyone talking - Some of the country's biggest agencies are playing a game of budget hide-and-seek. The Nigeria Ports Authority, Customs Service, and Maritime Safety Agency? Poof! No where to be found in the budget documents. We're looking at missing budgets for over 60 government-owned enterprises.

The National Judicial Council? Missing a budget of N341.63 billion. TETFUND? Another N940.5 billion that's mysteriously unaccounted for. Oh, and here's a real head-scratcher: N2.49 trillion allocated to five regional development commissions, all hidden under “personnel costs”.

These revelations are not just alarming; they highlight the urgent need for transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement in our national budgeting process. Budgets are not just numbers on paper—they’re the blueprint for our country’s development and the quality of life we can expect.

Take action today! Visit shineyoureye.org to find and contact your representatives. Ask them the tough questions about these budget discrepancies and let them know you're watching.