Stop Complaining, Start Calling!

“Only an active citizenry can keep an elite that has lost its sense of mission from going further astray.”

Dear Active Citizen,

Have you noticed how some of our leaders have turned their offices into sleeping chambers? In a country blessed with so much potential, we're watching some of our elected officials drift into a comfortable slumber while our communities yearn for real leadership.

The story must change! These representatives – from your LGA Chairperson to your Senator – were not elected to perfect the art of dodging constituency calls or mastering the skill of empty promises. Each time you struggle through flooded streets during the rainy season, or watch our young graduates search endlessly for jobs, remember: these leaders work for us, not the other way around.

But here's the good news – we have the power to wake them up! Your voice matters, and now it's easier than ever to reach those who should be serving us.

Visit shineyoureye.org to get the contact details of your elected officials. Whether it's that pressing community issue you've been concerned about, or the campaign promises they've conveniently forgotten, the time to speak up is now.