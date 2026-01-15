“The work is urgent. The stakes are existential. But the opportunity is magnificent. I invite you to join us. Not just to honour who we have been, but much more, to build who we are becoming - a Nigeria where democracy delivers.”

Happy New Year to you and Welcome to a New Dispensation!

It's my first time writing to you, and I'll start by saying thank you for walking this journey with us.

Taking on leadership at EiE Nigeria at this moment is both grounding and energising. The organisation you know has been built on consistency, credibility, and citizens who believe that accountability is not seasonal. As we move forward, our work remains collective, shaped by people who stay engaged even when it’s not loud or trending.

This also feels like the right moment to pause briefly and reset. Not because the work has slowed, but because sustaining impact requires clarity, discipline, and intention. Your support, attention, and trust matter now more than ever.

What We’re Focused On This Year

This year, we’re choosing presence over noise. Our aim is to remain recognisable and consistent, and to show up steadily in governance-related conversations, not only at peak or crisis moments.

This year is also about continuity. We’re being intentional about tone, legacy, and disciplined messaging that reinforces trust in the institution you’ve come to know.

We’ll continue making local accountability easier to understand. Through our #myLGA and #OfficeOfTheCitizen HelpDesk project, we’re translating local governance into everyday meaning, showing not just what citizens can do, but how processes actually work, what outcomes are possible, and where the limits of citizen action lie.

As the off-cycle elections in Ekiti and Osun approach this year and the 2027 general elections come into view, we’ll continue to provide clear, non-partisan civic and political education. From voter registration to citizen mobilisation, and what to expect before, during, and after elections, the goal remains the same: clarity that spurs action.

And beyond Nigeria, we’ll continue contributing to conversations on democracy across Africa - carefully, evidence-led, and grounded in lived experience.

What This Newsletter Will Be

This newsletter is one of the ways we’ll stay connected with you. It’s where we’ll share what we’re learning from our work, how citizens are engaging at different levels, and where accountability is working, and where it isn’t. We’ll also highlight simple ways to stay informed, get involved, and keep the conversation going.

We also hope to hear from you more this year. First, what do you think of our newsletter name 'Peruse'? 🤔

If this newsletter resonates with you, please share it with friends, colleagues, and anyone who cares about citizenship and accountability. They can join our mailing list at eieng.co/subscribe. The more active citizens in the room, the stronger the conversation becomes.

Stay with us. Ask questions. Share what resonates. Hold us accountable, too.