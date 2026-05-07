“We do not have government by the majority. We have a government by the majority who participate.” Thomas Jefferson (Third president of the United States)

This is the consensus provision of the 2026 Electoral Act being stretched to its limits in real time. The law requires written consent from every cleared aspirant. But written consent on a piece of paper does not reveal the arm-twisting that happened before the pen touched the page.

In Kwara, Governor AbdulRazaq's push for a Senate seat has triggered a full backroom war with the incumbent senator, Saliu Mustapha. In Adamawa and Yobe, sitting senators have "voluntarily" stepped aside to endorse their outgoing governors. Voluntarily, of course.

These governors are not just showing up and asking nicely. They are using their grip on state party structures to clear the field before anyone can say otherwise.

The 10th Senate already houses 13 former governors. And while some have been active legislators, the broader question worth asking is this; are these men in the Senate to make laws, or to stay relevant? Because when you look at the legislative output of the chamber as a whole, the gap between the number of powerful political heavyweights occupying seats and the number of impactful bills being passed is hard to ignore. You can track your senator's legislative activity yourself at nass.gov.ng .

Under Section 308 of the Nigerian Constitution , sitting governors enjoy absolute immunity from criminal prosecution. The moment they hand over the keys to Government House, that shield disappears. And for a number of these governors, the Senate is not just the next chapter, it is the safest next chapter.

And before you shrug and say "well, that's politics", let's talk about what is actually going on here, because this is about more than ambition.

They are not retiring or going home. They are going to Abuja.

Here is a number worth sitting with: 27 . That is how many current and former governors are actively positioning themselves for Senate seats ahead of the 2027 elections.

May is here and the rain has resumed its duties, which is more than we can say for some people in Abuja. But before we get into that, take a moment to enjoy the cool breeze. You will need it for what we are about to tell you.

While They Secure Thier Seats, Have You Secured Yours?

One thing about all of this political chess is that it only works if ordinary Nigerians like you and I are not paying attention. And one of the most powerful ways to pay attention is to be on the voter register when 2027 arrives.

So here is an important update you need to know.

If you tried to begin your voter registration on May 4th and hit a wall, you were not alone. INEC officially adjusted the start date for Phase 3 of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise, citing that the shift is intended to accommodate the statutory window required for the display of the voter register following the conclusion of Phase 2. The new date is Monday, May 11, 2026.

But here is the part that should make you move quickly: the closing date has also changed. Phase 3 now ends on Friday, July 10, 2026, which is significantly earlier than the August deadline we were expecting.

This is the final major registration phase before the 2027 general elections. There will not be another one like it. If you are not on the register by July 10th, you will not be voting in 2027. It is that simple.

What you need to do right now:

If you are not yet registered, head to your nearest INEC LGA office from May 11th, weekdays between 9am and 3pm . You can also pre-register online at cvr.inecnigeria.org before going in person.

If you registered during the 2023 cycle or any subsequent off-cycle polls. Your PVC is likely sitting idle at an INEC office right now. Remember, registering is only the first half of the process; picking up your card is what makes you a voter.

Have friends or family who haven't registered? This is the moment to tell them. Many of them may not be aware of this recent change.