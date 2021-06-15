Hauwa Ojeifo, Mustafa Gajibo, Bukola Bolarinwa & You

“What we need now is a nation of great people who live to positively impact others and build enduring legacies.”

Dear Active Citizen,

We're thrilled to announce that Enough is Enough (EiE Nigeria) has partnered with Tracka, an expression of BudgIT to introduce an exciting new category in the 2024 Active Citizens Festival: The #OnePerson Honors!

The #OnePerson initiative has a special place in our history. It became the theme for our 10th anniversary celebration in 2020. During this milestone, we ran an impactful social media campaign using EiE's story to inspire citizens to become active in their communities and make a tangible difference. This campaign set the foundation for what has now evolved into the #OnePerson Honors.

The #OnePerson Honors

This recognition celebrates individuals who are leaving lasting footprints in their communities. We've identified eleven remarkable honorees from diverse sectors, including health, technology, entrepreneurship, gender parity, and mental health.

Some of our distinguished honorees include, Michael Showunmi (Champion of Inclusion), Mustafa Gajibo (MD, Phoenix Renewables Ltd), Hauwa Ojeifo (Mental Health & Sexual Abuse Activist), Kelechukwu Nwachukwu (Women's Right Champion), Bukola Bolarinwa (Bloodvocate), Bright Jaja (Social Entrepreneur), Adepeju Jaiyeoba (Founder, Mother’s Delivery Kit), and Funke Adeoye (ED, Hope Behind Bars).

Learn more about these inspiring individuals at oneperson.ng

Join the Celebration!

We invite you to join us in celebrating these remarkable individuals and the power of active citizenship during the Active Citizen Festival. The #OnePerson Honors will be one of many inspiring events throughout the day. Don't miss this opportunity to network, learn, and be motivated by the stories of those who are making a real difference in our nation.

Add it to your calendar - Saturday, September 14, 2024, from 9am to 5pm at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

Nominate a Hero

Do you know someone making a significant impact in their community? Perhaps it's you! We invite you to nominate yourself or someone you know who is leaving a lasting FOOTPRINT in their community. Who is your #OnePerson?

#EdoDecides2024

Only 2 days left to collect your PVC in Edo State! Your PVC is your voice in the upcoming gubernatorial election on September 21.