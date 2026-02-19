“The man dies in all who keep silent in the face of tyranny.”

Dear {{First name|Active Citizen}},

The dust is settling. After days of protests, a disputed vote in the House, and teargas fired at citizens who simply showed up, the Electoral Act 2026 is signed, sealed, and now a law of the land.

We've read it, and honestly? It's a mixed bag of some wins worth celebrating and some gaps that should keep every Nigerian (including you) paying close attention between now and 2027.

The good news first.

For the first time, you'll be able to download your Permanent Voter Card directly from INEC's website - exciting, right? Yeah! This matters more than it sounds, because in 2023, millions of PVCs went uncollected, not because people didn't want them, but because the physical collection process just seemed really stressful and chaotic - something most Nigerians were not willing to go through. Well, that barrier is now lower. If you registered (which of course you should), you should be able to vote.

Now, the part that worries us.

The e-transmission clause. After years of advocacy, the law now requires the electronic transmission of results. That is progress, hard-won progress.

But the law also includes a fallback.

If electronic transmission "fails," physical result forms take over. Now that’s a problem, because the law does not define what ‘failure’ means, nor does it say who decides what constitutes a failure.

And this is not new. We've seen this before. Cast your mind back to 2023 during the presidential elections, when INEC uploaded only 31.8% of the results 36 hours after polls closed. In multiple states, including Lagos, Rivers, Kogi, and several northern states, the figures announced at collation centres didn't match those recorded by BVASat polling units. The same INEC has offered no explanation to this day. This new law does not close that door for manipulation; it simply repainted it and called it reform.

Two other things to note: INEC's funding timeline has been cut from 12 months to 6, giving less room to plan and deliver a credible election. Also, the National ID Card and Driver's Licence are no longer valid for voter registration. These are among the most common forms of ID in Nigeria, especially for older, rural, and working-class Nigerians, and it was taken out with no reason given.

"This law was not inevitable. It was chosen."

So, {{First name|Active Citizen}}, what should you do?

You must not relent in exercising your power. The law can still be amended if we consistently push for it. You must also demand that INEC publish a binding internal protocol that defines what constitutes transmission failure and specifies who has authority to invoke the EC8A fallback and on what documented basis. Lastly, know your collation centre, not just your polling unit - YES! The results journey doesn't end when you cast your vote; it ends when the figures are correctly and successfully recorded. So be there, or know someone who is.