“I am only one, but still I am one. I cannot do everything, but still I can do something; and because I cannot do everything, I will not refuse to do the something that I can do.”

Welcome to March!

This month carries special meaning for us. We are marking 16 years of Enough is Enough! Sixteen years of reminding Nigerians that democracy isn’t just about showing up on Election Day. And this week, there’s something important we need to talk about.

We’ve spent the last few newsletters breaking down the Electoral Act 2026, and much of that conversation has focused on electronic transmission, which is valid and necessary. However, there’s another part of that law that’s been flying under the radar, and honestly? It might matter even more for 2027. It’s called Section 77.

Image Source: EiE Nigeria

It simply says that “every political party must now keep a proper digital register of its members and submit it to INEC at least 21 days before any primary or convention. We’re talking full details - name, date of birth, address, NIN, photo, everything. And here’s the kicker: if your name isn’t on that list, you can’t vote in the primary. You can’t even contest.” And if the party doesn’t submit on time? They can’t field candidates.

Now why does this matter to you?

For years, party primaries have been essentially closed-door affairs. A small group of delegates would decide who becomes the candidate, and the rest of us would show up on Election Day to pick from whoever they chose. That’s why ballots sometimes feel like you’re choosing the lesser of several evils because you were never part of the conversation that created those options.

Section 77, alongside Section 84, is supposed to change that. It pushes parties toward direct primaries, meaning ordinary card-carrying members should actually get to vote for who flies their party’s flag. In theory, that’s a big deal.

But, wait for it… There are real concerns.

Think about it: to be on this register, you have to hand over some very personal information. Your NIN, your photo, your address down to the polling unit level. So the question becomes, how safe is that data? Who has access to it inside these parties? What happens if it gets leaked or misused? What if someone uses the register to intimidate voters?

We’ve already seen early warning signs. When the ADC launched their online membership registration, there were reports of fake entries and dodgy data submissions. That’s not just a tech glitch, it’s a democratic problem. Because if the register now controls who can vote during party primaries and who can run, then whoever controls the register holds serious power. The gatekeeping didn’t disappear. It just moved.

And that’s exactly why this lands at your doorstep.

If you’re already a party member, now is the time to check that your details are correctly entered in your party’s digital register. Don’t assume everything is fine. Ask questions. Push for transparency on how your data is being handled and who has access to it.

If you’ve been sitting on the fence about joining a party, this is actually the moment where that decision carries real weight. Being a member isn’t about blindly supporting a party; it’s about having a say in who they present to the rest of us.

The room where decisions are made is open. Will you walk in?