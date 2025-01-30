1,712 Lives Lost in Nigeria – Let’s Talk About It

“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

Dear Active Citizen,

We're bringing you an important update on the security situation across Nigeria during the final quarter of 2024. While these statistics are difficult to process, we believe staying informed is crucial for fostering positive change.

The last quarter of 2024 saw at least 1,712 reported deaths from violent incidents across the country. From the north to the south, no region has been spared. Civilians, security personnel, and entire communities are caught in the crossfire of banditry, insurgency, kidnappings, and armed attacks.

This trajectory is one that calls for critical attention because it would seem we do not have a functioning security apparatus in the nation. Might we remind the government that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

Dear Compatriot, let’s speak with one voice and call on the government to do its job and secure lives!