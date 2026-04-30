“The ballot box is the only medium through which the people can express their will and exercise their power.” Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe (First President of Nigeria)

We left that meeting more committed than ever.

The conversation was frank, productive, and pointed firmly toward a shared goal: a 2027 election in which every eligible voter has a real opportunity to be heard.

Third, deepening collaboration between EiE and INEC Lagos to ensure that the communities most at risk of being left out (the underserved, the underinformed, the hard-to-reach) are prioritised in the final phase of this exercise.

Second, improving access to PVC collection. Registering is only half the journey, and too many Nigerians complete the process but never collect their card.

First, strengthening voter education, because information about where to register, what to bring, and why it matters is still not reaching everyone who needs it.

This week, the EiE Nigeria team visited the INEC Lagos office for a meeting focused on one question: as we head into the final stretch of voter registration before 2027, how do we make sure no eligible Nigerian is left behind?

So that is exactly what we did.

We talk a lot about the #OfficeOfTheCitizen . But holding that office means more than sending you newsletters. It also means showing up, including in the rooms where decisions about your participation are being made.

6.5 Million and Counting, But the Job is Not Done

Since the CVR exercise began in August 2025, INEC registered 2,782,589 eligible voters during Phase 1. Phase 2, which ran from January 5 to April 17, 2026, added a further 3,748,704 completed registrations, bringing the cumulative total since the exercise began to over 6.5 million new voters on the register.

That is a significant number. But let's sit with what it might be telling us.

Data from Phase 2 showed that youths aged 18 to 34 accounted for 68.43% of all new registrations. This means that nearly 7 in 10 citizens joining the voter register are young Nigerians.

But another look at the other side of that number, and we realise that 6.5 million new registrants across two phases, in a country of over 200 million people with more than 90 million already on the existing register, means the job is far from done. Millions of eligible Nigerians remain unregistered. And for an election that may be decided by tight margins, every uncaptured voter is a gap in our collective power.