“The first duty of government is the protection of life, not its destruction. Abandon that, and you have abandoned all.” Thomas Jefferson (Former President of the USA)

Dear {{First name|Active Citizen}},

Another attack, another round of headlines, another moment of national grief. And then, almost as quickly, life goes on.

On the 16th of March, three coordinated suicide bombings struck Maiduguri. At least 27 lives were lost, and about 146 were injured. The stories are tragic, the images are unforgettable. And yet, as the news cycle moves on, the conversations fade.

It’s a pattern we have grown painfully familiar with: tragedy strikes, we react loudly, and then attention shifts. But for the families and communities affected, the shock does not fade with the headlines. They are left to navigate grief, rebuild, and continue living in places where the threat of violence is still very real.

Image Source: BBC News

Security is the primary responsibility of any government, and where a government cannot provide that, it has failed in its duties. And while you may not be able to prevent attacks, you are not powerless either. You can ask questions and insist on accountability, especially with the upcoming elections.

With the political party conventions happening and 'rice' sharing going on, we should ask ourselves, "Why should a failed government get my vote to return in 2027?"

You see, change in any democracy is rarely sudden. It is steady, built by citizens like you and me who refuse to be indifferent over time, by staying alert, informed, and involved. This way, we create pressure on those responsible to fulfil those responsibilities and ultimately strengthen the very fabric of citizen resilience.