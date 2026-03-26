“The first duty of government is the protection of life, not its destruction. Abandon that, and you have abandoned all.”
Thomas Jefferson
(Former President of the USA)
Dear {{First name|Active Citizen}},
Another attack, another round of headlines, another moment of national grief. And then, almost as quickly, life goes on.
On the 16th of March, three coordinated suicide bombings struck Maiduguri. At least 27 lives were lost, and about 146 were injured. The stories are tragic, the images are unforgettable. And yet, as the news cycle moves on, the conversations fade.
It’s a pattern we have grown painfully familiar with: tragedy strikes, we react loudly, and then attention shifts. But for the families and communities affected, the shock does not fade with the headlines. They are left to navigate grief, rebuild, and continue living in places where the threat of violence is still very real.
Image Source: BBC News
Security is the primary responsibility of any government, and where a government cannot provide that, it has failed in its duties. And while you may not be able to prevent attacks, you are not powerless either. You can ask questions and insist on accountability, especially with the upcoming elections.
With the political party conventions happening and 'rice' sharing going on, we should ask ourselves, "Why should a failed government get my vote to return in 2027?"
You see, change in any democracy is rarely sudden. It is steady, built by citizens like you and me who refuse to be indifferent over time, by staying alert, informed, and involved. This way, we create pressure on those responsible to fulfil those responsibilities and ultimately strengthen the very fabric of citizen resilience.
Speaking of the elections and staying involved, we’re inviting committed volunteers to support civic engagement efforts in Ekiti and Osun ahead of their governorship elections on Saturday, June 20, 2026, and Saturday, August 15, 2026, respectively.
Volunteers will support community outreach, mobilisation, and digital advocacy in the lead-up to the elections. On election day, they will participate as voters at their polling units, using that opportunity to observe and share real-time updates on activities.
If this sounds like you, we invite you to register here and be part of the movement to promote accountability and citizen participation. Please share with your friends and network too, the more the merrier!
PS: If you're registered to vote in other states, expect to hear from us soon. Stay tuned!
16 YEARS, 16 MILLION. WILL YOU BE PART OF IT?
We're still celebrating our 16th anniversary, and we're raising 16 million Naira to fund political education and citizen mobilisation efforts towards the elections. Thank you to everyone who has made some commitments, but the journey isn't over yet.
Every naira raised will fund:
The design and production of thousands more leaflets and information materials in local languages.
Continued radio programming to reach the "last mile."
Countering misinformation that targets the most vulnerable voters.
{{First name|Active Citizen}}, you can join us by donating using the flyer below or Clicking Here to Pay Directly via our Secure Link.
Whether it’s N1,600, N16,000, N160,000 or N1,600,000, every contribution is a vote of confidence in the Nigeria we are building together.
Sixteen years in, we are still here because people like you showed up.
In service of the #OfficeOfTheCitizen
The EiE Nigeria Team.
If this newsletter resonates with you, please share it with friends, colleagues, and anyone who cares about good governance and citizenship. They can join our mailing list at eieng.co/subscribe.
Enough thinking. Enough ranting. Let's build.