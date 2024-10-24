- EiE's Newsletter
- Posts
- Generator Bills Choking You?
Generator Bills Choking You?
“The purpose of government is to enable the people of a nation to live in safety and happiness. Government exists for the interests of the governed, not the governors.”
Thomas Jefferson
(3rd President of the United States)
Dear Active Citizen,
“Up NEPA!” The familiar cheer erupts across your street as power returns after hours of darkness. For a moment, there's joy – until you remember this shouldn't be cause for celebration. This shouldn't be our normal. While other nations count their hours of power supply, we've learned to count our minutes.
But what if I told you that each minute of darkness costs our nation ₦1.97 million? What if I told you that this year alone, we've already faced eight grid collapses, each one stealing more than just our light?
What's Really Going On?
The story of our national grid is one of persistent failure. Since 2018, we've experienced 49 collapses. In 2018, we faced 13 collapses, our worst year on record. While 2019 saw a slight improvement with 11 incidents, the pattern continues. We saw 4 collapses each in 2020 and 2021, followed by 6 in 2022, and 3 in 2023. Now in 2024, we've already witnessed 8 collapses, showing we're moving in the wrong direction.
Beyond the Numbers: Real Lives, Real Impact
This isn't just about statistics. It's about the public hospital forced to postpone critical surgeries. It's about the local clinic struggling to maintain cold storage for essential medicines. It's about your neighbor's child studying by candlelight, determined not to let another blackout derail their education.
Consider the impact on our economy: The World Bank reports that Nigeria lost $28 billion – 2% of our GDP – in 2021 due to power shortages. That's more than our entire health budget. Every business shuttered, every investment deterred, every opportunity lost can be traced back to our power crisis.
The Time for Action Is Now
Your voice matters more than you know. Your elected representatives hold the key to legislative change, infrastructure investment, and sector reform. Your representative needs to hear your voice. They need to understand that this isn't just about power outages – it's about our children's education, our businesses' survival, and our nation's prosperity. Get their contact details at shineyoureye.org.
Nigeria is Worth Fighting For
This Friday, October 25, 2024, we invite you to a powerful discussion on why and how Nigeria is worth fighting for. Our Executive Director, Opeyemi Adamolekun, along with renowned author and futurist Olakunle Soriyan, will guide the dialogue to inspire action and foster community engagement.
TNCG 2024
The 6th Technology, New Media, Citizens, and Governance (TNCG) Conference, themed "Technology: The Present and Future of Political Action in Africa," will hold on November 28, 2024, in Lagos.
AI for Nonprofits
Join us on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 9:30am, for a live Q&A session with Tolu Ogunsanya, an AI innovator and educator. The session, titled "Your Questions on AI for Nonprofits Answered," will explore how artificial intelligence can enhance the impact of nonprofit organizations.
Enjoy the rest of the week.
The EiE Nigeria Team.