Generator Bills Choking You?

“The purpose of government is to enable the people of a nation to live in safety and happiness. Government exists for the interests of the governed, not the governors.”

Dear Active Citizen,

“Up NEPA!” The familiar cheer erupts across your street as power returns after hours of darkness. For a moment, there's joy – until you remember this shouldn't be cause for celebration. This shouldn't be our normal. While other nations count their hours of power supply, we've learned to count our minutes.

But what if I told you that each minute of darkness costs our nation ₦1.97 million? What if I told you that this year alone, we've already faced eight grid collapses, each one stealing more than just our light?

What's Really Going On?

The story of our national grid is one of persistent failure. Since 2018, we've experienced 49 collapses. In 2018, we faced 13 collapses, our worst year on record. While 2019 saw a slight improvement with 11 incidents, the pattern continues. We saw 4 collapses each in 2020 and 2021, followed by 6 in 2022, and 3 in 2023. Now in 2024, we've already witnessed 8 collapses, showing we're moving in the wrong direction.

Beyond the Numbers: Real Lives, Real Impact

This isn't just about statistics. It's about the public hospital forced to postpone critical surgeries. It's about the local clinic struggling to maintain cold storage for essential medicines. It's about your neighbor's child studying by candlelight, determined not to let another blackout derail their education.

Consider the impact on our economy: The World Bank reports that Nigeria lost $28 billion – 2% of our GDP – in 2021 due to power shortages. That's more than our entire health budget. Every business shuttered, every investment deterred, every opportunity lost can be traced back to our power crisis.

The Time for Action Is Now