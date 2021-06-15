Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti: A Special #ThursdayTalks Edition

“As for the charges against me, I am unconcerned. I am beyond their timid lying morality, and so I am beyond caring.”

Dear Active Citizen,

We've got a special edition of #ThursdayTalks coming your way on Thursday, May 30, and trust us, you don't want to miss this one!

Get ready to be inspired by the true story of a woman who took on an entire system and won! We're talking about the iconic Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, the fearless leader of the Abeokuta Women's Riot against colonial oppression in the 1940s. Her story is bringing the heat to the big screen, and we're hosting a can't-miss screening and panel discussion to decode what "people power" really means.

This event is a wake-up call! It's time to remember that the real power belongs to us, the citizens. And when we recognize that power and come together as one, no government or system that can stop us!

Continuous Voter Registration for Edo and Ondo States

The Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise for the upcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States will commence on Monday, May 27 and continue until Wednesday, June 5.