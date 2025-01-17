From Talk to Action: Here’s How!

“ Only an active citizenry can keep an elite that has lost its sense of mission from going further astray. ”

Today, we take a moment to reflect on everything we’ve achieved together in 2024. It was a year of resilience, innovation, and deepening our commitment to ensuring that every Nigerian citizen is equipped to engage meaningfully with governance. We’ve made remarkable strides, but the journey has only just begun.

In 2024, our mission to make governance more accessible and accountable to citizens reached new heights. Through the #myLGA Initiative, we brought the government closer to the people, empowering them with the tools and knowledge they need to engage with their local leaders.

We introduced the Office of the Citizen Help Desks in six states: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Ondo, and Yobe, These desks have become information hubs, where citizens can engage their local government chairman, ask questions, and demand answers.

We also celebrated those who have long been on the frontlines of change. Our #OnePerson Campaign gave a platform to everyday heroes whose quiet activism has shaped the path we walk today. From advocacy for transparency to innovative solutions, mental health support, and efforts to combat gender violence, our honorees demonstrate that every action, big or small, contributes to a larger movement for positive change.

Technology, New Media, Citizens, and Governance (TNCG) Conference was another powerful moment in our year. It brought together analysts, policymakers, civil society, the private sector, academia, and citizens from across Africa to discuss the pressing issues of governance, and how citizens can leverage technology to participate and hold leaders accountable.

But perhaps one of the most profound events of 2024 was a special film screening we hosted in honour of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti at Silverbird Cinemas in Victoria Island, Lagos, Silverbird Cinemas in Abuja, and OOPL Cinemas, Aje Place, Abeokuta. These screenings sparked meaningful conversations about her legacy and its relevance to governance and civic responsibility in Nigeria today.

The role of technology in our work cannot be overstated. With the Shine Your Eye platform, we’ve transformed how citizens engage with their government by integrating it with the Office of the Citizen WhatsApp Chatbot. This innovation allows citizens to easily access information about their representatives and their contact details directly via WhatsApp, in addition to the platform’s web interface.

While the Chatbot is currently on hold for updates as we add new features to enhance its functionality, it remains a powerful tool for empowering everyday people with the knowledge and resources to take action on issues that matter to them.

Looking Ahead: A New Chapter in Civic Engagement

As we begin 2025, we have much to look forward to. This year marks two monumental anniversaries for us: the 15th anniversary of EiE Nigeria and the 10th anniversary of the Office of the Citizen campaign. These milestones are not just a time to celebrate, but an opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come, and more importantly, how much further we can go.

