Dear {{First name|Enabler}},

At the start of 2026, we wrote to you about why this year matters for Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria.

With the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections ahead, we described 2026 as a bridge to 2027, a year to strengthen citizen participation, build the tools and partnerships we need, and prepare for the next general election cycle.

Eight months in, we want to share what your support has helped make possible.

Bringing Registration to Where Young Nigerians Are

Through RSVP {Register. Select. Vote. Protect.}, we did more than take Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to where young Nigerians already were. We also built a support system to help citizens navigate the process.

Across Lagos, Ogun and Oyo, we organised 19 CVR activations, bringing registration to campuses, religious communities, creative and entertainment spaces, businesses and other community settings.

At the same time, our RSVP Call Centre and WhatsApp community provided citizens with a direct channel to ask questions, get information, and receive support as they navigated the registration process.

Together, these channels helped us reach 3M+ young Nigerians and support approximately 4,300 completed registrations.

From Voter Mobilisation to Election Observation

The Ekiti and Osun governorship elections gave us an opportunity to take the work beyond registration - into the Select, Vote and Protect phases of RSVP.

In Ekiti, we supported voter education and mobilisation and joined the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room to observe the election alongside other civil society organisations.

Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, ED EiE Nigeria at the Ekiti State Election Observers Mission.

In Osun, we continued that work through voter information, media engagement, candidate-focused content and the deployment of GoToMyPU, helping voters locate their polling units and access information to support their choices.

L-R: Tunde Adeosun (Research & Program Officer); Bukola Omosanya (HR & Operations Officer); Akindeji Aromaye (Snr Media & Project Officer - Elections) for the Osun state elections observers mission.

On election day, our citizen observers were deployed across 12 Local Government Areas, documenting what voters experienced at polling units, including equipment challenges, queues and delays, while also recording where the process worked.

The goal was simple: to ensure that citizens had eyes and ears on the ground and that their experiences became part of the election record.

What We Are Learning

Three things stand out from the first eight months of the year:

Citizens are ready to participate. The response to RSVP showed that interest in civic participation is real when citizens are reached early and through channels they already trust. Citizen mobilisation is electoral infrastructure. Physical activations, digital platforms, the Call Centre and community networks all help close the last-mile gaps between electoral institutions and citizens. Participation doesn't end at the ballot. Registration and voting are important, but citizens also need access to information, tools to make informed choices, and mechanisms to observe and hold the process accountable.

Now, We Build Towards 2027

The first phase of RSVP - Register is complete. We have now moved into Select, Vote and Protect, building on the networks, tools and lessons from the registration phase.

Our Call Centre and WhatsApp community continue to support citizens with voter information, polling-unit information and election-related assistance.

GoToMyPU is also being expanded beyond simply helping citizens find their polling units. We are working to make it a more comprehensive voter information platform, including candidate and manifesto information ahead of 2027.

The volunteers, campus groups and grassroots partners who supported Register are also becoming part of a growing citizen network for voter mobilisation, election observation and accountability.

The objective is not simply to get more Nigerians to vote. It is to build a more informed, engaged and organised citizenry before, during and after elections.

Help Us Keep the Work Moving

The first phase of RSVP was supported by Nigerians who believe that voter mobilisation cannot wait until the final weeks before an election.

So far, our crowdfunding campaign has raised ₦8.6 million towards the ₦180 million required to deliver all four phases of RSVP.

Support RSVP and help us reach one million Nigerians ahead of 2027: vote2027.rsvp.ng.

If you would prefer to give to us directly, you can also make an unrestricted contribution to EiE Nigeria.

You can donate via the flyer above or by clicking here to pay directly through our secure link.