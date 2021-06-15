The Bill That Almost Was

Thomas Jefferson (The 3 rd President of the United States)

Dear Active Citizen,

Recent events in the green chambers highlighted the critical importance of civic awareness and engagement. We're writing to inform you about a significant legislative development and to emphasize the role we all play in shaping our democracy.

The Counter Subversion Bill 2024: A Cause for Concern

The Counter Subversion Bill 2024, recently introduced in the House of Representatives, raised serious concerns among citizens and human rights advocates. This proposed legislation, sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, sought to impose penalties on individuals for criticizing politicians or failing to recite the national anthem. Say what??? 😲

Key issues with the bill included:

Vague language and overly broad scope. Potential for abuse and repression of free speech. Inconsistency with constitutional rights.

The Speaker has withdrawn the bill in response to widespread public criticism and concern. This development underscores the power of public opinion and the importance of an engaged citizenry.

Evaluating Proposed Legislation: A Three-Point Test

As citizens, it's crucial that we critically evaluate proposed laws. Every bill should pass three fundamental tests:

Desirability Test: Does the bill address a genuine societal need? Duplicity Test: Does the bill avoid redundancy with existing laws? Consistency Test: Does the bill align with our constitution and fundamental rights?

The bill failed to meet these criteria. It proposed unnecessary restrictions, potentially duplicated existing laws, and raised significant constitutional concerns.

This recent event serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility in the democratic process. Here are steps you can take to stay informed and engaged:

Stay Informed: Regularly follow reputable news sources for updates on proposed legislation. Know Your Representatives: Visit shineyoureye.org for comprehensive information on your elected officials. Engage Actively: Communicate your thoughts and concerns to your representatives. Your voice matters. Participate in Public Discourse: Engage in respectful discussions about proposed laws and their potential impacts.

Let us use this experience as motivation to deepen our understanding of the legislative process and strengthen our commitment to active citizenship.