Countdown to 15 Years of Impact!

“ Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed people can change the world. Indeed. It is the only thing that ever has. ”

Dear Active Citizen,

Big news—we’re turning 15 in just one month! 🎂🎊 On March 16, 2025, EiE Nigeria will mark 15 years of empowering citizens, demanding accountability, and strengthening democracy. It’s been an incredible journey, and we couldn’t have done it without YOU!

As we approach this milestone, we’re taking time to reflect on the wins, the lessons, and the work ahead. And trust us—there’s a lot more to come!

Over the next month, we’ll be sharing highlights from our journey, stories from the amazing people who have been part of this movement, and how you can join us in shaping the next 15 years. Stay tuned for exciting updates, events, and ways to celebrate with us!

Follow us on all platforms @EiENigeria to be part of the countdown, and for more updates.