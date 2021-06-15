- EiE's Newsletter
“The government's inaction and attempt to intimidate speak volumes about its disconnect from the people, who desperately need empathy and tangible change.”
‘Yemi Adamolekun
(Executive Director, EiE Nigeria)
Dear Active Citizen,
Yesterday's #ThursdayTalks discussion on Local Government Autonomy shed light on the critical role of local governance in Nigeria's democratic landscape. The conversation traced the evolution of local governance from precolonial times to the present day, highlighting significant milestones such as the 1976 reforms that standardised local government functions and structures.
A key theme that emerged was the importance of accountability and mutual engagement between local government areas (LGAs) and citizens. With newfound financial autonomy, LGAs now have both the opportunity and the responsibility to foster collaboration and drive progress at the grassroots level.
The conversation underscored that a thriving federal system in Nigeria requires harmonious functioning of all its components, including credible local government elections that attract competent candidates.
As Nigeria moves towards strengthening local governance, we call on all citizens to actively engage in this process. Prioritise participation in local government elections with the same vigor as national polls. Stay informed about local issues and hold your LGA officials accountable.
For those who missed the live discussion or wish to revisit the insights shared, a recording of the conversation will be made available in the coming week.
#EndBadGovernance: Clear Demands, Better Future!
As Nigerians count down to the #EndBadGovernance protests, we're reminded of the power of our collective voice. Our Executive Director, ‘Yemi Adamolekun, shared inspiring words on a recent Twitter Space conversation:
"Inspiration from Kenya! Young people's protests have shown Nigerians what's possible when they demand change. Key takeaway for the youths: stay on message and keep demands clear!"
As you prepare to take to the streets, remember:
Your voice matters.
Your demands should be clear and focused.
Staying on message is crucial to achieving our goals.
Together, we can make a difference and build a better future for ourselves and generations to come.
Join Our Team!
Join our team as a HR Lead, Senior Creative Associate, or Media Associate.
Help shape impactful initiatives and amplify our message.
Stay safe this weekend.
The EiE Nigeria Team.