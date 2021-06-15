Clear Demands, Better Future!

“The government's inaction and attempt to intimidate speak volumes about its disconnect from the people, who desperately need empathy and tangible change.”

Dear Active Citizen,

Yesterday's #ThursdayTalks discussion on Local Government Autonomy shed light on the critical role of local governance in Nigeria's democratic landscape. The conversation traced the evolution of local governance from precolonial times to the present day, highlighting significant milestones such as the 1976 reforms that standardised local government functions and structures.

A key theme that emerged was the importance of accountability and mutual engagement between local government areas (LGAs) and citizens. With newfound financial autonomy, LGAs now have both the opportunity and the responsibility to foster collaboration and drive progress at the grassroots level.

The conversation underscored that a thriving federal system in Nigeria requires harmonious functioning of all its components, including credible local government elections that attract competent candidates.

As Nigeria moves towards strengthening local governance, we call on all citizens to actively engage in this process. Prioritise participation in local government elections with the same vigor as national polls. Stay informed about local issues and hold your LGA officials accountable.