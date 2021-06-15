Celebrating Nigeria's Everyday Heroes

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”

Dear Active Citizen,

One Person Can and Does Make a Difference! This initiative was born from a simple yet powerful idea: one person can make a significant impact in their community. Our commitment to this belief grew stronger with the launch of our book, "Footprints: Past.Present.Future," in December 2022. Since then, we've been shining a monthly spotlight on emerging change agents across Nigeria.

To date, we have highlighted 11 remarkable individuals from various sectors, including health, technology, entrepreneurship, and gender equality.

These are Nigerians who are making significant contributions in their communities, inspiring civic responsibility and active participation.

We have partnered with BudgIT to honour these change agents at their Active Citizens Festival, happening this Saturday, September 14 from 9am to 5pm. This exciting event offers a full day of engaging activities, including:

Games Arena

Sip & Paint

Silent Disco

Karaoke

Panel Sessions

Governance & History Booth, and many more!

Our #OnePerson segment will take place at 3pm, where we'll celebrate these everyday heroes and share their inspiring stories.

We invite you to join us for this vibrant celebration of active citizenship. Whether you're already an active citizen, aspiring to make a change, or simply curious about how individuals are shaping our nation, this event is for you.