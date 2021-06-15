- EiE's Newsletter
- Posts
- Celebrating Nigeria's Everyday Heroes
Celebrating Nigeria's Everyday Heroes
“Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”
Barrack Obama
(The 44th President of the United States)
Dear Active Citizen,
One Person Can and Does Make a Difference! This initiative was born from a simple yet powerful idea: one person can make a significant impact in their community. Our commitment to this belief grew stronger with the launch of our book, "Footprints: Past.Present.Future," in December 2022. Since then, we've been shining a monthly spotlight on emerging change agents across Nigeria.
To date, we have highlighted 11 remarkable individuals from various sectors, including health, technology, entrepreneurship, and gender equality.
These are Nigerians who are making significant contributions in their communities, inspiring civic responsibility and active participation.
We have partnered with BudgIT to honour these change agents at their Active Citizens Festival, happening this Saturday, September 14 from 9am to 5pm. This exciting event offers a full day of engaging activities, including:
Games Arena
Sip & Paint
Silent Disco
Karaoke
Panel Sessions
Governance & History Booth, and many more!
Our #OnePerson segment will take place at 3pm, where we'll celebrate these everyday heroes and share their inspiring stories.
We invite you to join us for this vibrant celebration of active citizenship. Whether you're already an active citizen, aspiring to make a change, or simply curious about how individuals are shaping our nation, this event is for you.
Come and be part of a day filled with learning, inspiration, and fun. Let's celebrate the power of one person to make a difference!
IMPORTANT UPDATE: PVC Collection Extended in Edo State
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an extension for the collection of Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs) in Edo State.
This is your last chance to collect your PVC before the gubernatorial election.
Remember, your PVC is essential to cast your vote and have a say in Edo's future.
Join the Earthshot Prize Youth Programme
100 spots available for young people aged 18-35 who are passionate about driving change in climate action and sustainability.
Join Our WhatsApp Channel for Civic Engagement!
Join our WhatsApp Channel by clicking here and be part of a community that believes in making a difference!
Stay safe this weekend.
The EiE Nigeria Team.