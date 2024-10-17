A Call to Remember and Act!

“The people are not the enemy! Stop killing us.”

Dear Active Citizen,

This month is the fourth year since the #EndSARS protests. We find ourselves at a crucial intersection of anger and determination. The echoes of what transpired at the Lekki Tollgate continue to reverberate through our national consciousness, leaving us with wounds that refuse to heal and questions that demand answers.

The Lagos State Judicial Panel's findings left no room for doubt - what occurred at Lekki Tollgate was unequivocally a massacre. Consider these haunting facts:

Peaceful protesters, singing our National Anthem and waving flags, were met with brutal force. The Panel documented "numerous unidentified bodies" collected by security forces and LASEHMU, distributed across various hospital morgues. The Nigerian Army actively prevented ambulances from reaching victims at the Lekki Tollgate. After the Army's departure, the Nigeria Police continued the assault, shooting at fleeing protesters and into shanties.

Four years later, families still await justice, victims across Nigeria remain unacknowledged, properties destroyed during the protests haven't been compensated and many questions remain unanswered.

Lastly, remember the power of your voice on social media. Use your platforms to call for justice, share the truth, and keep the conversation alive. Every post shared, every event attended, every voice raised brings us one step closer to justice.