“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Edmund Burke (Irish Philosopher)

A government's legitimacy rests on its capacity to protect those it governs. Renewed Hope cannot mean anything to the families in Oyo, Ekiti, Kwara, Benue, Borno and many other parts of the country right now.

Three years in, the government's response to mass attacks remains hauntingly predictable: presidential condemnation, deployment announcements, promises of investigation, and then silence. No perpetrators from previous attacks have been publicly prosecuted. No independent security review has been made public. These attacks have lasted for extended periods without any intervention from security operatives, raising serious questions about response readiness.

The Tinubu administration will point to real milestones. But a government is not measured only by what it builds. It is also measured by what it fails to protect.

Three Years of Renewed Hope. What Do the Streets Say?

We are not here to write a eulogy or a celebration. We are here to give you the full picture, because as active citizens, the full picture is exactly what you deserve.

Today, May 29, 2026, marks exactly three years since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu took office under the banner of "Renewed Hope." And as anniversaries go, this one arrived with a lot to think about.

The Ballot Is Taking Shape. Here Is What You Need to Know

Amid the influx of anniversary reflections, multiple political parties were concurrently conducting their presidential primaries, making the 2027 field is clearer than it has ever been.

President Tinubu polled approximately 11 million votes across the 36 states and the FCT in the APC presidential primary conducted on May 23, defeating his sole challenger Stanley Osifo who received 16,503 votes. Whether this reflects genuine party enthusiasm or the weight of incumbency and state machinery is a question worth sitting with.

On the opposition side, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was declared the winner of the ADC presidential primary with 1,846,370 votes, defeating former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, who polled 504,117 votes, and businessman Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, who received 177,120 votes. Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen have since rejected the results, alleging widespread disenfranchisement.

Meanwhile, the NDC is ratifying Peter Obi as its presidential candidate, following his emergence as the sole aspirant for the party's ticket. Obi had left the ADC earlier this month alongside former Kano governor Musa Kwankwaso to join the NDC, citing strategic reasons for the move.

Of course, these are not the only parties or candidates that will appear on the ballot in 2027. Nigeria’s political space remains broader and more layered than the headlines often suggest, with several parties still building their structures, forming alliances, and preparing candidates ahead of the general election.

But at this stage of the race, public attention, political momentum, and national conversation appear to be centering around the three familiar figures.