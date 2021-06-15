Donatus

Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria (aka The EiE Project) was set up as the next step from two citizens’ protests in 2010 on our missing President, killings in Jos & fuel scarcity – March 16 protest to the National Assembly & April 13 protest to the Lagos State Governor. EiE’s flagship campaign is R|S|V|P – Register | Select | Vote NOT Fight | Protect. It is a play on the popular acronym and the idea is that the four letters represent the activities young people, and indeed all Nigerians, need to complete to positively impact governance in Nigeria. Technology is our tool of choice as it’s less expensive; it’s uncensored and it has the potential to positively influence Nigeria’s largest voting demographic – those between 18 and 35 years old.